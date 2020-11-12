Not able to get over Parisian hangover? Netflix confirms 'Emily in Paris' season 2

Netflix’s drama-comedy ‘Emily in Paris’ that became an instant hit on its premiere has been confirmed for second season.

Starring Lily Collins in the titular role, ‘Emily in Paris’ has a second season order for the Darren Star show that debuted in october.

Netflix shared the update on its official Twitter account in a video, saying "Deux (French for two) is better than un (one)."

The plot of the show follows an Amrican marketing executive who moves to France for a job opportunity. Tasked with bringing an American point of view to a venerable French marketing firm, cultures clash as she adjusts to the challenges of life in a foreign city, while juggling her career, new friendships and love life.

Ashley Park co-stars in the show, whose series regular cast also includes Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat and Bruno Gouery. Kate Walsh, William Abadie and Arnaud Viard feature in recurring roles.

Darren Star is otherwise known for popular series like ‘Younger' and 'Sex and the City'. He has also written and executive produced the half-hour series.

‘Emily in Paris’ has been produced by MTV Studios and the series was filmed on location in Paris and across France.