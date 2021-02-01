Tom Holland shares with fans what is the 'highlight of my career'

Tom Holland aka Spider-Man is living his best life as the actor recently revealed that the superhero series has been the highlight of his career.

In a photo, Tom Holland shared what his highlight looks like and we sure do know what it means. In the photo, Tom is seen in his Spider Man suit while his younger brother Harry sits on his shoulders.

Tom Holland captioned the photo, “Today was easily one of the highlights of my career. For those of you that were there, you know what I’m talking about and for those of you that weren’t, you better buckle up!!!”

In the upcoming Spider-Man film, previous heroes of the franchise, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be seen reprising their Spider-Man roles along with Tom Holland. It’s possible because ‘Spider-Man 3’ deals with the multiverse, a bit like the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie in which multiple Spider-People from several dimensions met and interacted with each other.

Reports also suggest Emma Stone and Kirsten Dunst will also come back as Gwen Stacy and Mary Jane, respectively.

Jamie Foxx’s Electro from ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus are already confirmed to return. In addition to all of these characters, Benedict Cumberbatch will assume the role of mentor to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, replacing the deceased Tony Stark.

‘Spider-man 3’ will release on December 17, 2021.