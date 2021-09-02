Tom Holland makes his relationship with Zendaya official on Instagram with an adorable post 

'Spider-Man' star Tom Holland went public about his relationship with Zendaya on Instagram on Wednesday. The actor shared a BTS photo from the sets of their presumably upcoming 'Spider-Man' film as he wished his lady love on her birthday and who he fondly addressed as his 'MJ'.



"My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays," wrote Holland in the caption. "Gimme a call when your up xxx"

The photo has Holland suited in his Spider-Man attire looking at the mirror with Zendaya standing behind him, resting her face on his shoulder and clicking the photo.

Zendaya plays Holland's love interest Mary-Jane in 'The Spider-Man' which explains Holland's name for her in the birthday post.

Rumours of their relationship have been doing the rounds for a while now although both the actors have not confirmed the news.



The Wednesday birthday post, though, is the first time that Holland has been open about his fondness for Zendaya who turned 25 on Wednesday.



Fans gushed over the adorable post on Twitter.



On the work front, 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' is slated for a December 2021 theatrical release.