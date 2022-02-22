'Tom Cruise would get angry in a snap of your fingers' reveals actor's ex-manager

Tom Cruise has a bad temper and this isn’t something new but his ex-manager has now come out with explicit details.

Tom’s former manager Eileen Berlin detailed the actor’s anger issues in an interview with The Daily Mail. She said, “Tommy had a terrible temper. He harbored a lot of anger at his natural father. He was moody and would get angry in a snap of your fingers.” She was his manager until the Top Gun franchise happened to him.

She further said, “‘It was like something was smoldering, and it would boil up and explode. I put it down to his insecurity. I presented him with an album with all his publicity articles from teen magazines for his 19th birthday’. He screamed, ‘I don’t want to be in the teen mags’. He had told me he considered himself an adult, not a teen idol. He threw the album hard at me, and it hit me on the cheek’.”

Tom Cruise has been playing the famous Ethan Hunt from Top Gun since 1996 when the first instalment came out. Tom Cruise unveils new footage of 'Top Gun: Maverick', watch

Tom is currently busy filming ‘Mission Impossible 7’, which is said to release in September this year, and ‘MI 8’, which will be hitting the screens in 2024. There were some issues on the Mission Impossible set too last year when he yelled at the crew. Tom Cruise hangs upside down from airplane wing for 'Mission: Impossible 8' stunt

Currently, the actor is also rumoured to be making his MCU debut as Iron Man in the upcoming flick ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.

