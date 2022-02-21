'The Batman' new trailer out during NBA annual all-star game

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Feb 21, 2022, 02:47 PM(IST)

The Batman new poster Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

It happened as the broadcaster Brian Anderson was giving a regular transition to a commercial break when The Batman trailer dropped. 

The National Basketball Association’s annual all-star game had a surprise for Batman fans as ‘The Batman’ released a new trailer.

It happened as the broadcaster Brian Anderson was giving a regular transition to a commercial break when the trailer dropped. 

The text started with, “unmask the truth.” Then Batman showed up on the roof as the Bat-Signal shone in the darkened sky above. Anderson gave a play-by-play of the scene. Director James Gunn & 'Peacemaker' star Jennifer Holland are engaged!

“You guys getting this in the truck? Something’s happening outside.” Anderson said. “Hold up, is that the Bat-Signal? I think the Batman’s on the roof. And I can’t believe what I’m seeing.”

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022: Complete list of winners

‘The Batman’ will release on March 4. The film stars Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitze and Paul Dano.

