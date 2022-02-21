Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022: Complete list of winners

It was a glamorous red carpet event as Bollywood stars stepped out for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. Asha Parekh, Lara Dutta, Sanya Malhotra stepped out along with musician Lucky Ali and many others.

Check out the complete list of winners here:

1. Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry - Asha Parekh

2. Best International Feature Film - Another Round

3. Best Director - Ken Ghosh for State of Siege: Temple Attack

4. Best Cinematographer - Jayakrishna Gummadi for Haseena Dillruba

5. Best Actor in Supporting Role - Satish Kaushik for Kaagaz

6. Best Actress in Supporting Role - Lara Dutta for Bell Bottom

7. Best Actor in a Negative Role - Aayush Sharma for Antim: The Final Truth

8. People's Choice Best Actor - Abhimanyu Dassani

9. People's Choice Best Actress - Radhika Madan

10. Best Film - Shershaah

11. Best Actor - Ranveer Singh for 83

12. Best Actress - Kriti Sanon for Mimi

13. Best Debut - Ahan Shetty for Tadap

14. Film Of The Year - Pushpa: The Rise

15. Best Web Series - Candy

16. Best Actor in Web Series - Manoj Bajpayee for The Family Man 2



17. Best Actress in Web Series - Raveena Tandon for Aranyak

18. Best Playback Singer Male - Vishal Mishra

19. Best Playback Singer Female - Kanika Kapoor

20. Best Short Film - Pauli

21. Television Series of The Year - Anupama

22. Best Actor in Television Series - Shaheer Sheikh for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

23. Best Actress in Television Series - Shraddha Arya for Kundali Bhagya

24. Most Promising Actor in Television Series - Dheeraj Dhoopar

25. Most Promising Actress in Television Series - Rupali Ganguly

26. Critics Best Film - Sardar Udham

27. Critics Best Actor - Sidharth Malhotra for Shershaah

28. Critics Best Actress - Kiara Advani for Shershaah