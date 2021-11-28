Tom Cruise hangs upside down from airplane wing for 'Mission: Impossible 8' stunt

Tom Cruise is performing another nail-biting stunt.



Cruise, who is known for performing his own stunts in his Hollywood blockbusters, was spotted performing another most dangerous and weird stunt of his career.



Cruise performed the new stunt for his upcoming movie 'Mission: Impossible 8'.

Taking his stunt game to the next level, this time Cruise climbed out of the cockpit of a 1941 Boeing B75N1 Stearman biplane at 2,000 feet and sat on the wing.





The actor was seen filming the stunt at Duxford Airfield in Cambridgeshire, England, earlier this week.



Tom was attached to the plane with a harness and was seen dangling himself upside down from the wing. The Hollywood actor is dressed in a brown jumpsuit and helmet for safety.