Tom Cruise talks about performing the 'most dangerous stunt’ of his career for Mission Impossible 7

With every new movie, Tom Cruise is taking his stunt game to the next level. Cruise is one of the Hollywood stars known for performing his own stunts, whether it's hanging off a plane or jumping from a cliff, he has done it all, and that too with full enthusiasm. In his recent outing, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, the 61-year-old actor performed one of the most dangerous stunts of his entire career, which was riding a motorcycle off a cliff. Tom Cruise talks about performing the ''most dangerous stunt'' of his career. While promoting the most-anticipated seventh instalment of the franchise, he got candid about performing his most dangerous stunt yet. During his interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor said, ''Well, that way we’d know whether we are going to continue with the film or not! ‘Let’s know on day one what is going to happen, do we all continue or is it a major rewrite."

He added further, ''It was very important as we were prepping the film that the stunt actually was the first thing. Because I don’t want to drop that and shoot other things, and have my mind somewhere else. Everyone was prepped. You don’t want to be waking up in the middle of the night thinking, ‘I still have that left to do.''

He stressed that you had to be razor-sharp to perform a stunt like this. ''Preparing for something like that was years (of experience). I had been riding motorcycles since I was a little kid, raced cars and spent a lot of time with aerobatics, airplanes, helicopters, and parachutes. But to figure out something like that… It is our understanding of story, understanding of camera, how to do something like that, it all kind of came in that moment. I had trained for it, you have to be razor sharp when you do something like that," he says. The most dangerous stunt Cruise performed the daring stunt for the film series in Norway, in which he rides a motorcycle off a cliff. In the BTS clip that was shared on the social media handle, Tom Cruise and the director of the movie, Christopher McQuarrie, talk about thrilling stunts and the challenges they faced while filming them.

In the video, Cruise says, "What am I doing, this is a terrible idea.''

Watch the video here: So excited to share what we’ve been working on. #MissionImpossible pic.twitter.com/rIyiLzQdMG — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) December 19, 2022 × More about Mission Impossible 7 Christopher McQuarrie has directed the movie, which stars Esai Morales, who plays the role of Gabriel, the film's main villain. Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and Henry Czerny return from earlier movies.

Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, and Mark Gatiss are also part of the cast.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will be released worldwide on July 12. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One review: Tom Cruise fights the AI in a slick action thriller WION's film critic Shomini Sen writes, ''At 2 hours 30 minutes, the film, though, feels slightly stretched as the chase sequences after a point of time feel repetitive. The film is also glossy, thanks to the camera work of Fraser Taggar. It leaves a lot of questions unanswered paving the way for Part Two. Despite its predictable course, Dead Reckoning, though, still provides an ample amount of thrills. It isn't as impactful as Top Gun: Maverick-

Cruise's last screen outing- but it sticks to basics and provides for a slick thriller.'' Read the full movie review here.

