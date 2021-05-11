Tom Cruise rides bike in new pictures from 'Mission: Impossible 7'

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India, India Published: May 11, 2021, 02:27 PM(IST)

Tom Cruise Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The film is due for summer 2022 release

Hollywood star Tom Cruise teased a few official pictures from his upcoming film ‘Mission: Impossible 7’. 

The film is due for summer 2022 release. 

The new pictures feature Tom Cruise riding a dirt bike and doing stunts. Another one has him on a train as he looks smart in a suit as Ethan Hunt. 

×
×

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ is directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who has returned for the film after having helmed the previous two films in the series. 

Topics

Read in App