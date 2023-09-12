Tim Burton doesn't want to see AI versions of his work: It’s like a robot taking your humanity, your soul

If you ever ask Tim Burton how he feels about his works getting a new life with Artificial Intelligence reimagining them, always be ready for a curt negative response since the man behind beloved Disney characters doesn’t like it one bit. A couple of months back, an article went viral in which it asked an AI platform to recreate Disney characters in the style of Tim Burton. When it reached Tim and he was asked about it, he said, “I can’t describe the feeling it gives you. It reminded me of when other cultures say, ‘Don’t take my picture because it is taking away your soul.’”

Tim Burton says no to Artificial Intelligence

He started with, “They had AI do my versions of Disney characters” and then said, “What it does is it sucks something from you. It takes something from your soul or psyche; that is very disturbing, especially if it has to do with you. It’s like a robot taking your humanity, your soul.”

A somewhat similar reaction came up when Wes Anderson was shown something similar when AI-created videos imagining what Star Wars or The Lord of the Rings might look like if Wes Anderson directed them have also gone viral in recent months. He had then said, “If somebody sends me something like that I’ll immediately erase it and say, ‘Please, sorry, do not send me things of people doing me’. Because I do not want to look at it, thinking, ‘Is that what I do? Is that what I mean?’ I don’t want to see too much of someone else thinking about what I try to be because, God knows, I could then start doing it.”

Tim Burton, is meanwhile, busy talking about a new art exhibition of his work that is launching at the Museo Nazionale del Cinema in Turin next month. As for films, his next, Beetlejuice 2 has hit a deadlock amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

