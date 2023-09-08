TIFF 2023: Guillermo del Toro surprises audience at The Boy and the Heron premiere

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) held the international premiere of The Boy and the Heron, a highly anticipated film directed by Japanese animation legend Hayao Miyazaki. Although Miyazaki was not in attendance, the event was graced by a surprising presence of three-time Oscar winner, filmmaker, and a huge Miyazaki fan Guillermo del Toro, who introduced the film to an excited audience at Roy Thomson Hall.

TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey introduced del Toro as "Miyazaki's most passionate fan," setting the stage for a memorable evening. Del Toro, known for his own contributions to animation, received a warm reception from the crowd.

“This is the first audience to watch this movie outside of Japan. This is the world, god-damn premiere!” ,” del Toro announced, generating enthusiastic applause. “

During his speech, del Toro stressed the significance of animation as a cinematic art form. He praised Hayao Miyazaki's work as akin to that of a master composer like Mozart, talking about the privilege of experiencing his creations.

“We are privileged enough to be living in a time where Mozart is composing symphonies. Miyazaki san is a master of that stature, and we are so lucky to be here," he said.

Guillermo del Toro calls Miyazaki the greatest animation film director in history

Del Toro went on to commend Miyazaki for his groundbreaking contributions to the world of animation, characterising him as the greatest director of animation in history. He highlighted Miyazaki's ability to engage audiences in profound dialogues through his films.

"These are not easy films, but these are films that portray him so intimately, that you feel you’re having a conversation with him. And they are paradoxical because he understands that beauty cannot exist without horror, and delicacy cannot exist without brutality. He repeats motifs over and over again: flying, hope, despair, the power of innocence, the great of innocence. Each of his parables, because they become parables, are full of belief in humanity and full of heartache in humanity. I believe the film we will watch tonight will be no exception," added del Toro.

Who is Hayao Miyazaki?

Born on January 5, 1941, in Tokyo, Japan, Miyazaki is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the history of animated filmmaking. He is a film director, producer, screenwriter, author, and co-founder of Studio Ghibli, one of the most acclaimed animation studios in the world. His career spans several decades, during which he has created a remarkable body of work known for imaginative storytelling, richly developed characters, and breathtakingly detailed animation. His films often explore themes of environmentalism, feminism, pacifism, and the human connection with nature.

