Toronto Film Festival kicks off 48th edition with The Boy and the Heron
Story highlights
Toronto International Film Festival will run from September 7 to September 17, 2023.
Toronto International Film Festival will run from September 7 to September 17, 2023.
The Toronto International Film Festival kicked off its 48th edition. The newest edition of the festival premiered animation icon Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron. This is their first feature in a decade that made to TIFF’s opening day. The crowd cheered on the film and his studio, Studio Ghibli for the film.
The Boy and the Heron opened TIFF 2023
Before the lights dimmed and people settled after The Boy and the Heron’s premiere, Cameron Bailey, the CEO of TIFF, told the audience, “For me no film shows the power of cinema as an art form that’s both personal and global more than the one you’re about to see.” He went on to say that Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron is the “…most mature, dazzling expression of his vision.”
trending now
While the festival opened to a thunderous response for the film, TIFF is rather dull owing to the dual Hollywood strikes. Hence, there are fewer red carpets and a lighter presence from film journalists.
Toronto International Film Festival will run from September 7 to September 17, 2023.
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.