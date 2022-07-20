'Thor Love and Thunder': Brett Goldstein's Ted Lasso castmates on Hercules casting!

For many, Taika Waititi's 'Thor Love and Thunder' was good -- if not great -- movie. One of the best parts of the film, which starred Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale, is said to be the mid-credits scene. In the scene, Zeus (Russell Crowe) was being tended to by his female companions after Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder attacked him using his own weapon, the Thunderbolt, which pierces his chest. But of course, he is a god so he is all right. However, that was not the most interesting thing about the scene. Zeus was lamenting about how humans do not respect gods as much as they used to and his remarks are directed at somebody offscreen.

Turns out, that somebody is none other than Hercules, Zeus' favoured son in Greek Mythology and Marvel Comics, and the Greek king of gods has asked him to kill Thor. And the actor playing the role is Brett Goldstein, otherwise known as Roy Kent in the popular Apple TV+ comedy series 'Ted Lasso'. Hercules is expected to take on Thor in 'Thor 5' or some other MCU movie.

Goldstein's castmates Phil Dunster and Hannah Waddingham have commented on the casting. Dunster, who plays the role of Jamie Tartt spoke to TheWrap about it. He joked, "I love it. Anytime I get to see him topless is a win for me."

Waddingham, who plays the role of Rebecca Welton in the show, told Variety, "He said to me, ‘I’ve been offered this thing… Do you guys think I should do it?' I went, ‘Are you mental? Are you actually having a little bit of a moment? You’re seriously thinking that you might not play Hercules?’… Then he didn’t tell me he bloody did it! So everyone was like ‘Brett Goldstein! Brett Goldstein!’ And I was like, ‘You cheeky bastard.'”

Goldstein had earlier spoken to Entertainment Tonight about the cameo, revealing that he kept it secret even from his family. "They put a chip in me that would explode if I f---ing spoke about it. It was terrifying," he joked.

Wion's review of 'Thor: Love and Thunder' read, "...the film cannot recreate the magic that we saw playing out in the preceding film. The trouble, I feel, is that the film is missing that immaculate cocktail of intelligent, humour-laced writing and carefully crafted set pieces that made 'Ragnarok' one of the best MCU entries. "



