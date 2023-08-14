This Belgian university has launched a literature course on Taylor Swift

Swifties, time to rejoice! Singing and listening to Taylor Swift's songs is an old thing, now it's time to study Taylor Swift. Yes, you have it right. After Stanford University introduced a course on Taylor earlier this year, a university in Belgium launched a Taylor Swift literature course.

Master's Students who will be enrolling at the University of Gent (UGent) will have the option to choose a course titled English Literature: Taylor’s Version. British professor Elly McCausland, who is a big fan of Taylor, will teach the course, and talking about introducing Swift's chapter to the literature course, Elle said, that "enough books have already been written about Shakespeare and other dead white men."

"I want to show my students how much fun historical English literature can be," she said, as per the Brussels Times.

She also added, ''It is also important to study modern female stars."

"After all, sometimes students lose the sense of studying something useful and recognisable because it is so old. You need to learn how our history influences our modern literature."

The Lover singer has always drawn inspiration from classics literature for her songs, and this time her work will be featured and analysed alongside authors and iconic works like The Great Gatsby, Robert Frost, Emily Dickinson, Nathaniel Hawthorne, and Jane Eyre, Peter Pan, Alice in Wonderland, and Romeo and Juliet.

This may be the first Taylor Swift course in Europe, but Americans are no strangers to this. Earlier, this year, Stanford University introduced a new course titled, ‘The Last Great American Songwriter: Storytelling with Taylor Swift Through the Eras.’ However, before Stanford, in 2022, New York University’s Clive Davis Institute was the first one to bring Taylor to the classroom. In 2022, they introduced the first-ever course on the songwriter.

