The Wendy Williams Show: Leah Remini, Michelle Visage to return as guest hosts

In a new update, Leah Remini and Michelle Visage have been confirmed to return as guest co-hosts of The Wendy Williams Show. They will take over as co-hosts for two weeks while Wendy Williams recovers from complications of Graves disease.

Interestingly, Leah Remini and Michelle Visage are longtime friends. They will start the hosting duties from November 29 until December 10.

The Wendy Williams Show has announced more guests hosts that will take the show through Wednesday, November 24. Thanksgiving week kicks off on Monday, November 22 with co-hosts Devyn Simone, author/media personality Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister and comedian/actor Michael Yo. They'll be followed by hip-hop stars Fat Joe and Remy Ma on Tuesday, November 23, and Wednesday, November 24, respectively, according to the show.

Guest hosts have been filling in for Wendy Williams since the show's season 13 got delayed because of her health issues.

Sherri Shepherd is currently serving in Williams’ seat this week, after Whitney Cummings did the same during the week of October 25-29.