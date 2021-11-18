The Crown: Dominic West's son Senan to play Prince William in royal drama

Netflix show ‘The Crown’ has found its Prince William, the eldest of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s children.

The popular show has cast Dominic West’s 13-year-old son in the role. Senan West will join his father in the upcoming fifth season of the show as Dominic West will play Prince Charles.

Senan West will play a slightly older Prince William in the final episodes of season 5 of The Crown. The casting will mark his on-screen debut.

'The Crown': 7 times the Netflix series was factually incorrect

On the show, Dominic West takes over from Josh O’Connor, who played the young Prince in the fourth season. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Debicki, takes over from Emma Corrin, who played Princess Diana in the fourth season. In the last season, the two were still married even if unhappy together. But in season five of the show, things are about to change.

Season five of the show is slated to premiere in 2022.

The cast also includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Jonny Lee Miller as John Major. Khalid Abdalla will also appear as Princess Diana’s beau, Dodi Fayed. What 'The Crown' Season 4 actors have to say to their Season 5 successors