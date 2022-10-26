'The Suicide Squad' director James Gunn to lead DC Studios, promises 'some of the biggest, grandest stories'

In a frankly shocking development, James Gunn has been handed the reins of DC Studios, the rebranded entity that was earlier called DC Films. Gunn will run the company jointly with producer Peter Safran. They will be in charge of output of DC live-action films for the big screen, and animated films and shows for HBO Max and other platforms. This is a huge news, for Gunn, behind Marvel Studios' 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise, 'The Suicide Squad' at DC. This, of course, does not turn Gunn into just an exec, for he will continue to develop and direct movies on DC characters.

In a joint statement, Gunn and Safran said, "We’re honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we’ve loved since we were children. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We’re excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told.”

Ever since David Zaslav assumed command of Warner Bros Discovery, a new entity that came into existence after the two companies merged, he had stated how important DC properties are to his vision of the company. He had also said that he wanted DC movies to reach the heights of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and was searching for an equivalent of Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios' boss and the architect of MCU. Apparently, he found Gunn and Safran good enough, a choice that seems sensible but that likely nobody saw coming.

Earlier WBD had set eyes on Dan Lin, a producer and a long collaborator with the company, but Lin chose to say no. Zaslav earlier told shareholders that he has a 10-year plan for the DCEU (DC Extended Universe).

Zaslav praised Gunn and Safran's “singular and complementary talents” and added, “Their decades of experience in filmmaking, close ties to the creative community, and proven track record thrilling superhero fans around the globe make them uniquely qualified to develop a long-term strategy across film, TV, and animation, and take this iconic franchise to the next level of creative storytelling."

Meanwhile, Gunn is currently busy with the post-production of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3', which wraps up the franchise and his commitment to MCU. Now, he will solely work with DC.

Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, co-chairpersons and CEOs of Warner Bros. Film Group, said to have Gunn and Safran "both committing to work together to forge this new era for DC is a literal dream come true. We all share a very similar sensibility and passion for this universe and the stars couldn’t have aligned any better.”

It should indeed be a welcome, even exciting news, for DC fans. Gunn and Safran will usher in a new era in DC movies.