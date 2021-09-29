The original ‘Law & Order’ series to return for its 21st season

Iconic TV show 'Law & Order' is making a comeback, reports confirm.

The hit crime drama, which is returning to NBC for its 21st season, will stick to its original format and observe "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders."



"There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true. This is mine," said creator and producer of the 'Law & Order' franchise, Dick Wolf.

"Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating. This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere," Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming reportedly said.

"The return of the flagship Law & Order series for a pivotal 21st season is a proud moment for Dick and a proud moment for us, his studio partners," Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, Universal Studio Group added during a press conference for the same.

It has been 10 years since the original series was last aired, and it has not been revealed if the primary cast from it--including Sam Waterston, Jessie L. Martin, Angie Harmon, Jerry Orbach, Chris Noth and others--will be coming for the revival season.



However, it has reportedly been revealed that details pertaining to the new cast and premiere date will be released at a later date.



'Law & Order, which has been nominated for Emmys a total of 50 times, will be executive produced by Dick Wolf, Rick Eid, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski. Universal Television, Universal Studio Group affiliate, will pe prodcuing the project with Wolf Entertainment.

