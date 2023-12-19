LIVE TV
ugc_banner

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes to get digital premiere soon

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Dec 19, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
main img

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

You can now buy or rent The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes on digital soon. 

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will soon get its digital premiere. According to the official release, the film will arrive on premium video on demand and premium electronic sell-through on December 19 from Lionsgate.

The film will be available to buy for $24.99 and to rent for $19.99 on other digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and Vudu.

trending now

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is based on the Suzanne Collins novel of the same name. This prequel is centred on Panem’s President Snow, many years before the popular Katniss Everdeen’s games. Tom Blyth‘s Coriolanus Snow is an Academy student tasked with mentoring District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird, played by Rachel Zegler, in the 10th annual Hunger Games. Their pairing sets off a series of events that force Snow to battle his instincts for good and evil. Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman and Viola Davis round out the cast. 

The film is directed by Francis Lawrence. The screenplay is by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt. 

author

Zeba Khan

Zeba is a fashion and lifestyle reporter who has a keen eye for literature and everything vintage. She dreams of writing travel stories from every part of the world.

RELATED

George Clooney will never play Batman again, even after The Flash cameo

Nicki Minaj tops Billboard 200 with Pink Friday 2

Jonathan Majors dropped from Marvel films after being found guilty of assault