The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes to get digital premiere soon

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will soon get its digital premiere. According to the official release, the film will arrive on premium video on demand and premium electronic sell-through on December 19 from Lionsgate.

The film will be available to buy for $24.99 and to rent for $19.99 on other digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and Vudu.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is based on the Suzanne Collins novel of the same name. This prequel is centred on Panem’s President Snow, many years before the popular Katniss Everdeen’s games. Tom Blyth‘s Coriolanus Snow is an Academy student tasked with mentoring District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird, played by Rachel Zegler, in the 10th annual Hunger Games. Their pairing sets off a series of events that force Snow to battle his instincts for good and evil. Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman and Viola Davis round out the cast.