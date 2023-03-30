The Flash: Ben Affleck teases another major Justice League cameo!

The Flash will be a swansong for Ben Affleck's Batman. The actor will play a cameo as the DC superhero. The Andy Muschietti directorial is an important chapter in DC movies, as it reboots the old DCEU (DC Extended Universe) continuity and introduces a fresh continuity, called DCU (DC Universe). We know the film, although centring around Ezra Miller's speedster superhero the Flash, will feature a lot of DC superheroes. Apart from Batfleck, for instance, the film will bring back Michael Keaton in the role of the Batman. Now Affleck has teased, perhaps inadvertently, that one of his scenes in the film features Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman.

While speaking on his Smartless podcast, Affleck said, "It's my best s--t I have done as Batman! I finally figured out how to play the guy! I know I quit but I got it now! Like you do the audition and you are on your way home, you are like 'No!' I don't want to give away any spoilers, but there was a scene where I get saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys. She saves me with the Lasso of Truth, so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work. I was like 'Wait a minute; I got it!"

The Flash and a long road to release

The Flash has had a long and difficult road towards its release. It has been in development in one form or another since 2014, and has experienced a revolving door of writers and filmmakers over the years before Andy Muschietti joined. And even after the film was shot, Warner Bros at one moment considered scrapping the project, thanks to the erratic behaviour of the main star Ezra Miller. They have had numerous run-ins with the law in the last couple of years. Even the lockdown induced by COVID-19 did not deter them as they were involved in a spate of incidents around the globe and many of which were violent in nature.

In August last year, Miller released a statement via Variety saying they have "gone through a time of intense crisis" and had begun treatment for mental illness. Then James Gunn, the new co-CEO of DC Studios, the entity that succeeds the now-defunct DC Films, gave his vote of confidence earlier this year when he announced the first chapter of DCU's 10-year slate of movies, TV shows, animation, and gaming.

What is The Flash all about?

The Flash has Barry Allen (aka the Flash) trying to bring back his dead mother, but he inadvertently makes parallel realities collide. Sasha Calle joins DCU as Supergirl. Michael Shannon reprises the role of General Zod. Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, and Antje Traue also star. Since the film deals with the multiverse the possibilities are endless, and there may be more surprises in store.

The Flash releases on June 16.

