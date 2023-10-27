The Crown Season 6 trailer: Final season to show Diana's fatal car crash and the chaos that followed

We have seen some of the biggest films and shows this year but there’s one more on its way before we call it a great year for cinema and OTT giants. We are talking about Netflix’s The Crown which tells the story of the British crown, the late Queen Elizabeth’s reign, and how her children continue the monarchy in recent times.

The Crown will return one last time with its final season. Season 6 of The Crown will be split into two parts and the makers dropped the trailer for its part 1. The first part will drop on November 16 and promises to show the fatal car crash that took the life of Princess Diana, who was loved by the masses, and the chaos that followed it.

The final season's first part will explore the relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before their tragic car accident. The second half, consisting of six episodes, will premiere on December 14. It will go back to the lives of the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. Some screen time will also be allocated to Prince William and Prince Harry grappling with their royal duties in the wake of their mother’s untimely death.

The show will take a look at the media's obsession with Diana’s life and how this frenzy ultimately led to the fatal car crash.

Watch the trailer of The Crown season 6 part 1:

The Crown season 6 will feature Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair, Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed, and Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed. Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey play Prince William at different ages, while Fflyn Edwards and Luther Ford play Prince Harry. Meg Bellamy plays Kate Middleton.

