The Crown actress Emma Corrin joins Deadpool 3 in undisclosed role

English actress Emma Corrin, best known for playing the role of Princess Diana in Netflix's royal drama series The Crown, has joined the cast of Deadpool 3. The third movie in the R-Rated Deadpool franchise will not only bring back Ryan Reynolds' foul-mouthed mutant anti-hero, but will also mark Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine. Reynolds himself confirmed the casting via his social media handles. On Twitter, he shared a photo of Corrin, and wrote, "New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing… Welcome, Emma Corrin! ⚔️❤️⚔️." The role of Corrin was not revealed.

Corrin gained widespread recognition for her breakout role as Princess Diana in the fourth season of The Crown, which premiered in November 2020. Her portrayal of the late princess was praised for its emotional depth and authenticity. The role earned her a Golden Globe award in the Best Actress in a Television Series - Drama category, as well as a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

More recently, she was seen in a lead role in Netflix's adaptation of the erotic novel Lady Chatterley's Lover. Once again, her performance was singled out for praise by many critics.

Meanwhile, Deadpool 3 is being directed by Shawn Levy, who is using a script penned by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Levy told Collider last year that the violence in the movie is "in your face and hardcore."

“We are writing, rewriting, developing, prepping Deadpool every day now. It is such a blast to laugh every day. It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul. And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it's very much a Deadpool movie. And it has Logan in it. And it has Wolverine in it. It's too fun. I'm having so much fun, and I haven't even hit the shooting floor yet. [...] I have to say, developing a Deadpool movie is one of the most fun creative experiences of my life because it's not just that it's rated R. It's that it's so filled with self-awareness, and that makes in-writing very, very fun in a way that is unique to that franchise," he said.

Deadpool 3 is set to release on September 6, 2024.

