The Critics Choice Awards 2022 new date to clash with BAFTA

After we last informed you that The Critics Choice Association has decided to postpone the Critics Choice Awards 2022 in the wake of coronavirus spike, we now also have a date when it will be held. Clashing with the date for BAFTA Awards 2022, Critics Choice Awards 2022 will also be held on March 13, 2022.

The Critics awards ceremony was earlier scheduled for January but owing to covid concerns, the organisers had to step in and delay the date. Producers Guild Awards 2022 postponed amid COVID-19 concerns

The Critics Choice Awards 2022 will have Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer as hosts for the ceremony. It will be an in-person event at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, California.

In a statement, while announcing the delay, The Critics Choice Association said, “Following the science and tracking the course of the omicron variant, we believe that March 13th will be the right day to properly honor the finest achievements in film and television during the past year. We could have proceeded with our original date with limited attendance or switched to a virtual awards show like we did last year, but we decided to wait until we could safely gather in person and truly celebrate with the creative community, industry leaders and our CCA members all together in one beautiful setting for all the world to see.”

