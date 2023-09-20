The Creator reviews: Gareth Edwards' latest sci-fi epic earns rave reviews

Gareth Edwards, the director behind Rogue One, has once again left audiences spellbound with his latest creation, The Creator. As early reactions from critics begin to surface, it's evident that Edwards has crafted a sci-fi blockbuster that pushes the boundaries of imagination and storytelling. Written by Edwards and Chris Weitz, The Creator envisions a future where humanity is locked in a fierce battle against highly advanced Artificial Intelligence.

At the heart of this epic is John David Washington, portraying an ex-special forces agent recruited for a mission of utmost importance: to track down the enigmatic architect of this advanced AI, known only as the Creator. However, the agent soon discovers that the world-ending weapon he's been tasked to eliminate takes an unexpected form — that of a young child named Alfie, portrayed by Madeleine Yuna Voyles.

Critics and early viewers of The Creator have been quick to shower the film with praise, highlighting its originality as a standout feature. Some have even dubbed it the best original sci-fi offering in years.

Here's what some of the critics had to say:

Variety's Courtney Howard took to X and wrote, "Though it pulls from identifiable inspirations, #TheCreator is one of the best original sci-fi epics in years. Massively entertaining, enthralling, and profound on every level. Gareth Edwards constructs an immersive world and fills it with compelling characters. Absolutely radical."

Collider writer Steven Weintraub wrote, "I’m so impressed with what #GarethEdwards pulled off on #thecreator. He’s made an original sci-fi movie in a time where making original movies on this scale is next to impossible, and the film delivers on so many levels. Seek this one out and absolutely see it in a movie theater."

Joseph Deckelmeier of Screen Rant described The Creator as a "masterpiece" and one of the year's finest cinematic achievements. He commended Gareth Edwards for skilfully engaging the audience throughout the film's duration and suggested that Madeleine Yuna Voyles deserves recognition in the Oscars conversation.

Germain Lussier of Gizmodo applauded The Creator as a "bold, fun, sci-fi delight" with a captivating storyline, stunning visuals, and profound themes. While Lussier had a minor reservation, stating that the film didn't quite bring him to tears, he acknowledged its valiant effort to evoke strong emotions.

The Creator releases on September 29.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE