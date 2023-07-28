The Chicks postpone concert hours before showtime

The Chicks postponed its Nashville concert, a few hours ahead of the event’s start time. In a statement shared on their social media, the band stated they were working on rescheduling the show and asked fans to keep their tickets for a newly scheduled date.

The statement did not mention who had fallen sick. “The Chicks are looking forward to seeing their Nashville fans soon and apologise for any inconveniences this may cause,” the statement read.

The scheduled show was to feature Wild Rivers in the opening act and was going to be the Chicks’ first show in Nashville since 2016.

The Chicks comprises Emily Strayer, Natalie Maines and Martie Maguire. They have performed shows across the UK and Europe and are currently touring across North America as part of a 37-date trek dubbed “The Chicks World Tour 2023.” The tour kicked off on June 20 in Norway.

