'The Batman' director Matt Reeves developing spinoff films on Bat-villains like Scarecrow and Professor Pyg

With Robert Pattinson-starrer 'The Batman' writer-director Matt Reeves did not just make a movie on the iconic DC superhero, he also kicked off a whole new cinematic universe involving Batman, supporting characters like James Gordon, and his rogues gallery of supervillains. For instance, there is a TV series on the character Oswald Cobblepot or Penguin is in development, with Colin Farrell set to return. Now, as per a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Matt Reeves may also be spearheading movies on several supervillains that inhabit the seedy streets of Gotham City and often come into conflict with the Caped Crusader. Many Bat-villains have horror potential, something Reeves excels in.

As per THR, Reeves is in contact with writers and directors for movies on characters like Scarecrow, Clayface, and Professor Pyg. While Scarecrow is pretty well-known other two will be known only to diehard fans of Batman. The report said the projects are in the "very early" stages of development. This sounds like a cool idea, especially since Bat-villains, with the notable exception of Joker, have sadly gotten short-shrift treatment in live-action, and these characters have great potential if a decent scribe is in charge.

In many stories, these villainous characters end up outdoing even the hero of the story.

'The Batman', released in March this year, was a significant success for Warner Bros. It brought in $770.8 million in worldwide box office returns. Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, and Andy Serkis, were also in the film's cast.

Wion's review of 'The Batman' was positive. A section of the review read, "At almost three hours, 'The Batman' is a long movie. But the slow burn never bores you or anyone in the movie hall. Pattinson has started coming of age and DC Universe has definitely managed to not shoot itself in the foot."

Meanwhile, Farrell recently spoke to Collider and described his Penguin series with adjectives like "tasty" and "unusual". He said, "Shooting here in New York. I think if it goes ahead, I read the first episode, which is just so tasty and so unusual as the character was on the page and what Matt Reeves kind of envisioned when he was thinking of this iteration of the bang up of Oz. So yeah, it’ll be, I think six or eight hours. I’m supposed to read episode two and three within the next week."

