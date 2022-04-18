'The Batman' continues fantastic box office run as it makes digital premiere on HBO Max

‘The Batman’ continues to rake in moolah. The film made it digital premiere on HBO Max on April 18 and will also air on HBO on April 23.

Maintaining its run as the highest-grossing film of the year, both globally and domestically, the Matt Reeves film has made a total of $386.1 million at the international box office and $365 million in North America so far in box office collections.

On crossing $750M, Jeff Goldstein, WB’s President of Domestic Distribution, was quored,“The incredible response we’ve seen at theaters across the country is a testament to both the enduring power of this iconic DC Super Hero and the huge appetite out there to experience great movies on the big screen. We congratulate everyone involved on reaching this impressive milestone.”

The Batman, meanwhile, not only stars Robert Pattinson in the role of the caped crusader but has Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, John Turturro and Paul Dano.

Matt Reeves directed the film and the screenp;ay was done by him and Peter Craig. Dylan Clark and Reeves produced the film, with Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Simon Emanuel serving as executive producers.