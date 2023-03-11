Ted Lasso season 3 reviews are out! Apple TV+ series is 'warm and wholesome'

The reviews of season 3 of Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso are here. The Jason Sudeikis-starrer has thus far pleased most critics. The season holds a score of 93 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, "Ted Lasso's third and possibly final season takes time to find its footing, but patient viewers who believe will find that they appreciate Coach as much as ever." Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, and Sarah Niles also star. The show is created by Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Hunt, and Joe Kelly.

Here are Ted Lasso season 3 reviews:

Globe and Mail's Amber Dowling wrote, "It’s a pun-filled season with fun cringe, big laughs and even bigger stakes, adding up to the promise of Ted Lasso’s strongest season yet. Now that’s how to quit at your peak."

Empire Magazine's John Nugent wrote, "Loyal fans can be assured that in some senses, not much has changed at the start of this 12-episode run."

London Evening Standard's Nick Clark wrote, "At a time of a cost-of-living crisis, escalating culture wars and politics being dragged through the gutter, thank goodness for the return of the warm, wholesome embrace of Ted Lasso."

Screen Rant's Tatiana Hullender wrote, "Ted Lasso season 3 retains its hope and wacky one-liners, sometimes going even wackier than necessary, but it's also learned to play with nuance."

The official synopsis reads, "In the third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them to finish last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway."

Ted Lasso season 3 premieres on Apple TV+ on March 15.

