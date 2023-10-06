Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film shatters records with $100mn in advance ticket sales

Taylor Swift, the globally acclaimed pop sensation, has once again proven her unshakable star power as her highly anticipated Eras Tour concert film gears up for its big-screen debut. The movie, which encapsulates the magic of her record-breaking stadium tour, is setting new milestones even before its official release, with advance ticket sales crossing an astounding $100 million worldwide. The news comes directly from AMC Theatres, the film's official distributor, and what's even more remarkable is that this figure represents revenues from showtimes, locations, and circuits around the globe.

Scheduled to hit theatres on October 13, a date chosen to coincide with Taylor Swift's lucky number, the Eras Tour concert film will grace 8,500 cinemas across 100 countries. With this unprecedented momentum, industry experts predict that the film is poised to secure one of the most significant debuts of the year.

Eras Tour is expected to potentially surpass $100 million during its opening weekend in North America alone, a remarkable feat for any concert film. Currently, the impressive figure for advance ticket sales already includes international box office earnings. To put this into perspective, only five films in 2023, namely Barbie ($162 million), The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($146 million), Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ($120 million), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ($118 million), and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($106 million), have managed to achieve the coveted $100 million mark during their domestic debuts.

From the moment tickets became available, Eras Tour defied expectations and set records. It notably claimed a single-day ticket sales record for AMC Theatres, raking in a staggering $26 million in North America alone. This accomplishment comfortably surpassed the previous benchmark set by Spider-Man: No Way Home ($16.9 million). Furthermore, the film's advance ticket sales have been particularly robust in premium large-screen formats such as IMAX and Dolby Cinema, as reported by AMC.

To ensure that fans have ample opportunities to experience the magic of Taylor Swift's tour on the big screen, AMC has announced that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will be available for at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at every AMC theatre location throughout the United States. Additionally, AMC intends to collaborate with other cinema operators worldwide to ensure that this remarkable Taylor Swift production reaches audiences globally.

