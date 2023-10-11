Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film set to shatter records with $200mn global debut

Taylor Swift's upcoming concert film, The Eras Tour, is gearing up for a groundbreaking global opening. Projections suggest that the film could rake in anywhere from $150 million to $200 million worldwide, with approximately $100 million to $125 million anticipated in North America and an additional $50 million to $75 million from overseas markets.

Distributed by AMC Theatres, The Eras Tour is set to screen at over 8,500 cinemas in around 100 countries, including all AMC locations in the United States. Unlike typical movie releases with Thursday night previews, this concert film will debut on Friday evening, making box office predictions somewhat uncertain due to the unconventional timing.

What makes this release unique is Taylor Swift's decision to bypass traditional Hollywood studios and partner directly with AMC Theatres, the world's largest exhibitor, to bring her concert film to the big screen. This approach is complemented by AMC making The Eras Tour available to other cinema chains.

Leading up to the film's release, advance ticket sales have already exceeded $100 million, underlining the tremendous anticipation and demand for this cinematic event. Several screenings in the United States have already sold out for the opening weekend, highlighting Swift's immense popularity and the excitement surrounding her concert experience on the big screen.

The Eras Tour is expected to set multiple records. It should secure the highest launch for a concert film in history and become the highest-grossing concert film of all time within its first weekend, despite its substantial runtime of two hours and 48 minutes.

The film is also expected to benefit from Swift's dedicated female fan base, known for their penchant for repeat viewings, a trend that has contributed to the success of similar films in the past.

Comparing The Eras Tour to previous concert films, it's clear that Swift's film is poised to surpass existing records. Notable concert films like Justin Bieber's Never Say Never and Michael Jackson's This Is It had impressive box office performances, but The Eras Tour is projected to outshine them.

The strong demand to see The Eras Tour on the big screen is driven by fans who couldn't secure tickets to the live concert. Taylor Swift's tour, which began in March, broke records for attendance and revenue in the United States. Although the US leg of the tour has concluded, Swift's global journey will kick off in November, ensuring that fans worldwide can experience The Eras Tour on the cinema screen.

