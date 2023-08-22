Taylor Swift concert comes under fire after disabled woman claims no wheelchair access in front row

Taylor Swift is back in the news. A disabled young woman recently complained that Taylor Swift’s upcoming concert in July 2024 at Milan’s San Siro stadium is not disable-friendly as she was informed after purchasing tickets to the same that the venue’s front row section will not have wheelchair access. The 35-year-old Silvia Stoyanova complained that she reportedly paid $327 for a seat at the front row of the venue but will not be able to make it because of no wheelchair access. She was reportedly informed by the organisers that she will be accommodated in a different area of the venue, much farther than the stage, where there is wheelchair access.

Upset with these arrangements for people with disabilities, Silvia posted on social media about this discrimination. Her post has now sparked a rallying cry in Italy for Taylor Swift’s concert not being inclusive. Also, the section that the organisers claimed could house people with disabilities was already sold out – leaving Silvia without a ticket to a concert that she planned in advance.

The woman raised an objection on TikTok

Silvia Stoyanova posted a video on TikTok in which she asked organisers to “stop seeing us [disabled people] as second-class citizens.” She added, “You need to understand that you are leaving at home sick people who don’t have the luxury of waiting another 13 years for Taylor Swift to return to Italy.”

The Italian woman then launched a petition on Change.org to get organisers to set up a further ramp to enable wheelchair access for the July 13 and 14 event, which has gathered over 32,000 signatures in less than three weeks. She has also appealed to Italy’s Minister for Disabilities, Alessandra Locatelli, asking her to “take charge of the more playful aspects of the life of people with disabilities."

What the organisers from Italy have to say

Meanwhile, to defuse the situation at hand, the promoters for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Italy, Mimmo D’Alessandro and Adolfo Galli, have told multiple Italian press outlets that the seats at San Siro enabled with wheelchair access are only situated in the lateral orange section of the stadium.

