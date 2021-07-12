Taika Waititi on 'Thor: Love and Thunder': Craziest thing I've ever done

Taika Waititi, the man behind reviving Marvel’s Thor franchise with the 2018 film ‘Ragnarok’ reveals how the upcoming film from the franchise is “the craziest thing I’ve ever done.”

Busy with the fourth film from the franchise, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, Taika shared an Instagram post detailing the film’s experience and wrote, “Well, just between (me and) you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy shit in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done.”

He explained why he calls it crazy too.

He said that he calls it crazy because what he’s created “shouldn’t make sense.” “If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense. It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this,” he offered as an explanation.

“There’ll be far more emotion in this film. And a lot more love. And a lot more thunder,” he said. “And a lot more Thor, if you’ve seen the photos.”

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will mark the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor alongside Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Christian Bale as villain Gorr the God Butcher, and Natalie Portman will be reprising the role of Jane Foster, who will become Thor. Several Guardians of the Galaxy stars, including Chris Pratt, are slated to appear as is Russell Crowe in a smaller role.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will release in theaters on May 6, 2022.