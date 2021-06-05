'Suits' star Patrick J. Adams and wife Troian Bellisario secretly welcome baby no 2

The 'Suits' star Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario are parents again!



The couple has secretly welcomed their second child together, a baby girl, in May. On Friday, the couple revealed the happy news of their second child -with her name Elliot Rowena Adams and the birth date - May 15.

The 35-year-old star shared a monochrome picture where she was seen holding her newborn and wrote, ''Ms Elliot Rowena Adams joined us on May 15th under the wildest of circumstances. A whole new ERA for this family. Welcome, my love. 📷 by papa @halfadams.”

Patrick also shared the happy news on his Instagram handle along with a photo of a baby girl hand holding his finger. "+1…..Welcome to the funhouse, Ms. Elliot Rowena Adams. May your life be as unique and exciting as your arrival." he wrote.

The couple got married in December of 2016 after eight years of dating, and also share a daughter, Aurora, 2.