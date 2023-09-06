Stranger Things actor Maya roasts dad Ethan Hawke on him trying to flirt with Rihanna

Trust your kids to get the best of you at the most random moments. Ethan Hawke faced a similar situation when his actress-daughter Maya called him out on his flirting. Maya, who we have seen latest in The Stranger Things, teased her dad on his flirting abilities, once when he tried to get cheeky with Rihanna at a 2015 basketball game.

In an interview with Variety, Ethan Hawke said, "I've been caught by the paparazzi openly flirting with Rihanna," to which Maya corrected him and said that he was "openly trying to" flirt with her. Taken aback, Ethan then said that this episode has "been a family shame," and that his daughter was "really touching a nerve." But Maya praised her dad for shooting his shot, noting, "It's family pride."

For the unversed, Ethan Hawke and Rihanna happened to attend the NBA All-Star Game in New York City in February 2015. At the time, the actor ended up switching seats with his son Levon, who he shares with ex-wife Uma Thurman. Ethan has Maya with Ryan Hawke – whom he married in 2008.

The father-daughter duo also got candid on the nepotism debate in Hollywood, as they teamed up together for the film Wildcat, directed by Ethan and produced by Maya, which is set to premiere at this year's Toronto Film Festival. On the issue, Ethan said, "Put simply, I'm a nepo dad! And I'm not embarrassed about it."

