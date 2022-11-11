Seth Rogen reveals Steven Spielberg wept a lot while filming 'The Fabelmans'

Hollywood director Steven Spielberg, who debuted his highly personal film 'The Fabelmans' at TCL Chinese Theatre on Sunday, cried multiple times on the sets and got emotional as the film brought back some painful memories from his younger days, reveals Seth Rogen.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Rogen revealed that every day of the production was very emotional for the director and he would openly cry on the sets in front of the cast and crew.

"He would cry a lot, openly," Rogen said of Spielberg. "We’d show up on set and he would just see a certain piece of wardrobe or a certain piece of set dec[oration] or everyone coming together to recreate a certain thing. I saw him cry dozens of times throughout filming the movie which was actually very beautiful and I think made everyone want to really honour what he was doing. You saw how much it meant to him and how truthful he was being."

Meanwhile, Speilberg recently threw major shade at several streaming services including HBO Max for the way they treat filmmakers. In a recent interview, he spoke about how the entertainment and movie industry reacted to the COVID-19 pandemic and pushed theatrical releases to streamers, which in turn inexorably changed the entire industry moving forward.

While speaking to the New York Times, Spielberg said, “The pandemic created an opportunity for streaming platforms to raise their subscriptions to record-breaking levels and also throw some of my best filmmaker friends under the bus as their movies were unceremoniously not given theatrical releases.”

“They were paid off and the films were suddenly relegated to, in this case, HBO Max. The case I’m talking about. And then everything started to change,” he continued.

The 75-year-old also lamented the loss of a special community viewing experience. “I think older audiences were relieved that they didn’t have to step on sticky popcorn. But I really believe those same older audiences, once they got into the theatre, the magic of being in a social situation with a bunch of strangers is a tonic… it’s up to the movies to be good enough to get all the audiences to say that to each other when the lights come back up,” said Spielberg.

To conclude on a better note, he said, "I found it encouraging that ‘Elvis’ broke $100 million at the domestic box office. A lot of older people went to see that film, and that gave me hope that people were starting to come back to the movies as the pandemic becomes endemic."

Steven Spielberg's upcoming film 'The Fabelmans' released in theatres today (November 11).

Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Judd Hirsch, the semi-autobiographical story is loosely based on Spielberg's adolescence and early years as a director. It revolves around Sammy Fabelman, a young aspiring filmmaker who realises how the power of films can help him see the truth about his dysfunctional family.