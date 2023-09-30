Stephen Graham's act of compassion: To adopt child co-star amid family tragedy

In 2006, during the filming of This Is England, an enduring friendship took root between Stephen Graham and his then 13-year-old co-star, Thomas Turgoose. The film, directed by Shane Meadows, featured Thomas as Shaun Fields, a young boy who becomes involved with a group of skinheads, including Stephen's character, Combo. Beyond the film's narrative, their connection gained profound significance due to a tragic event.

While working on This Is England, Thomas Turgoose experienced a personal tragedy. His mother, Sharon, lost her battle with lung cancer. The timing was devastating, as she never had the chance to witness her son's cinematic success.

Amidst the grief, Stephen Graham made a heartfelt promise to Thomas. He pledged to watch over him, offer support, and assist in any way possible.

Director Shane Meadows dedicated This Is England to Thomas's late mother, ensuring her memory would forever be tied to her son's journey into acting. This dedication underscored the film's profound impact on Thomas's life and the significance of the relationships formed during its production.

With his mother gone, Thomas faced the daunting prospect of living with his father, whom he hardly knew. In an exceptional act of kindness, Stephen Graham and Shane Meadows offered to provide a home for Thomas if his situation with his father became untenable.

"My mum passed away from lung cancer after I finished filming This Is England. She never got to see the finished film. Shane Meadows dedicated the film to my mum. Stephen Graham promised my mum he’d look out for me. Everyone involved in This is England are family to me. When my mum died I moved in with my dad and I didn't know him, so Shane Meadows and Steven Graham were going to adopt me if things didn't work out with my dad.” Turgoose told the Private Parts podcast.

The bond between Thomas Turgoose and Stephen Graham persisted long after the film wrapped. In 2018, Thomas married his long-time partner, Charlotte Revell, with many of his This Is England co-stars in attendance, including Stephen.

