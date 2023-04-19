Stan Lee documentary to premiere at 2023 Tribeca Film Festival before Disney+

A documentary film detailing the life and times of Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee is all set to premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival in June. The documentary, titled Stan Lee, was first announced late last year. A short teaser accompanied the announcement promising "100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee." The teaser featured snippets of Lee's cameos in Marvel Cinematic Universe films. The cameos are largely responsible for turning Lee into a giant for modern movie-viewing audiences. After its premiere, Stan Lee will arrive on Disney+ on June 16. David Gelb is the director.

Lee, undoubtedly a legendary figure in the world of comics, revolutionised the industry when he joined Marvel in the 1940s. He played a key role in creating superheroes with relatable human characteristics and struggles, making them more vulnerable and realistic compared to the godlike DC characters such as Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman.

Despite his significant contributions, it is unlikely that the upcoming documentary, produced and distributed by Disney (which now owns Marvel), will delve into the controversial aspects of his life. The recent biography, True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee by American journalist Abraham Riesman, might be a better reading for those looking to explore some of the darker sides of Lee's life and career.

Throughout his tenure at Marvel, Lee was plagued with accusations of taking credit for characters that he did not actually create, including from industry titans such as Steve Ditko and Jack Kirby. While Lee claimed that he co-created Marvel superheroes like Thor and the Fantastic Four with Kirby, Kirby vehemently denied this in 1990 during an interview with The Comics Journal, stating, "Stan Lee and I never collaborated on anything! I could never see Stan Lee as being creative. I think Stan has a God complex. Right now, he’s the father of the Marvel Universe."

Even Lee's famous quote, "With great power there must also come great responsibility," was not actually coined by him. It is attributed to British statesman Winston Churchill, who reportedly said in 1906, "Where there is great power there is great responsibility."

It is believed that Lee's magnetic personality and exceptional self-promotion skills made him appear as the sole driving force behind the success of Marvel Comics.

