Squid Game creator already in talks for season 3? Details inside

While the Korean series ‘Squid Game’ might not have gotten a greenlight for season 2, the series creator is already planning for a season 3.

Speaking to Korea Times, Hwang Dong-hyuk said, “I’m in talks with Netflix over Season 2 as well as Season 3. We will come to a conclusion any time soon.”

Netflix’s Squid Game was possibly one of the most-watched and most controversial series on the streamer this year as contestants were put together to fight for their lives with play games that would appear simple to the eye. The winner of each game would move ahead to the next step while those that didn’t complete the task would be eliminated (yes, killed).

Meanwhile, this is the first time that there have been reports of a season 3 for Squid Game, Hwang had previously spoken of taking the show ahead with a follow-up.

