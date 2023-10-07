Spike Lee praises 'great' Oppenheimer but urges inclusion of Japanese perspective: People got vapourised

Renowned filmmaker Spike Lee recently shared his thoughts on Christopher Nolan's blockbuster movie Oppenheimer, expressing a desire for the film to encompass the perspective of the Japanese people affected by the atomic bombings during World War II.

Lee, known for his impactful films addressing critical issues like racism, spoke with the Washington Post about Oppenheimer, acknowledging it as a "great film." However, he highlighted what he viewed as a crucial omission in the narrative. The film primarily focuses on the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who played a pivotal role in developing the atomic bomb. Cillian Murphy plays the titular character.

What Lee noted was the absence of a depiction of the Japanese perspective in Oppenheimer. While the film delves into the life and moral dilemmas of Oppenheimer, it does not explore the devastating aftermath of the atomic bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Japanese civilians and left many more suffering from radiation exposure.

“[Nolan] is a massive filmmaker… and this is not a criticism. It’s a comment. If [‘Oppenheimer’] is three hours, I would like to add some more minutes about what happened to the Japanese people. People got vaporised. Many years later, people are radioactive. It’s not like he didn’t have power. He tells studios what to do. I would have loved to have the end of the film maybe show what it did, dropping those two nuclear bombs on Japan," said Lee while speaking to The Washington Post

Oppenheimer has been a notable success, grossing over $930 million globally and becoming Christopher Nolan's third-highest-grossing movie. However, it has yet to secure a release date in Japan.

Oppenheimer review

WION's review of Oppenheimer read, "Nolan's signature style, with its non-linear narrative, transcends mere storytelling, guiding the audience through a labyrinth of time and memory. Seamlessly transitioning between Oppenheimer's past and present, Nolan skillfully explores the fluidity of memory, perception, and remorse. His directorial prowess, matched with the stunning artistry of Hoyte van Hoytema, turns Oppenheimer into an exquisite visual epic, with many memorable visual images. The Trinity Test, which proved to the US government that this weapon indeed was as destructive as the scientists claimed, is depicted as an event of Biblical proportions. A moment of celebration comes a little later, but at first everyone is shaken by the enormity of the thing."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE