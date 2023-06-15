Tom Holland calls his relationship with Zendaya 'Sacred'

Rumours of Spider-Man aka Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship surfaced back in 2019 but both denied them. Two years later, they were spotted kissing in a car by the paparazzi, which confirmed that the two are dating. Even though the two actors on various occasions post love-filled pictures and captions, they have always refrained from making a statement about their relationship in public as well as attending events together. Calling his relationship with Zendaya “sacred”, Tom, in an interview, explained why they have always kept things private.

The actor is currently promoting his new psychological thriller series The Crowded Room. During one of the interviews, when Tom was quizzed about his relationship with Zendaya, he said, "Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of, and we want to keep it as sacred as possible.”

Tom also revealed that he and Zendaya feel like they don't “owe” any explanation about their relationship to anyone. "We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-features/tom-holland-the-crowded-room-future-spider-man-1235514347/

Rare Public Appearances

Tom Holland and Zendaya have made rare public appearances together. Zendaya was even missing from the New York premiere of Tom’s upcoming show. Tom revealed that the duo attends events together whenever their schedule aligns and lets them to. He even shared the reason behind Zendaya’s absence from the premier. "She's visiting her grandma. We're two very busy people, and we're on the opposite sides of the world at this present time, so she couldn't come,” Tom said.

The couple has rarely made an appearance together outside the Spider-Man press tours and premieres.

Tom Holland and Zendaya at NMACC

Earlier this year in April, Tom Holland and Zendaya visited India to attend the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). They attended the day 2 of the NMACC gala. Various pictures and videos of the couple enjoying their stay in the country also surfaced on the Internet.