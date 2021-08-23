Sony takes action against hackers, pulls down allegedly leaked SpiderMan trailer



It must have been a working Sunday for the Sony folks as the company doubled on lightning speed to stop an alleged leak of SpiderMan: No Way Home trailer that is not due yet officially.

A supposed trailer for SpiderMan made its way to the internet with some netizens sharing it on their Twitter profiles and subsequently on TikTok. The Marvel trailer trended heavily on the internet with fans losing their cool over the trailer. But Sony was fast on its feet as it found those profiles and swiped a copyright claim on them.

Twitter had to take down the media with clips now reading “The media has been disabled in response to a report from the copyright owner” in place of the alleged SpiderMan trailer.

The’ SpiderMan: No Way Home’ trailer looked like it was recorded from a phone with a watermark of what seemed to be someone’s name pasted over it.

In the film, Tom Holland will be seen in the role of Peter Parker.

‘Spider–Man: No Way Home’ is currently slated to arrive in theaters December 17.