Sofia Vergara: My acting jobs are limited because of this stupid accent

Sofia Vergara will next be seen taking on the most dramatic role of her career, in Netflix’s Griselda. In the show, Sofia will be seen playing the infamous Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco. This is a welcome change for Sofia who is usually seen in fun and light parts, usually that fall in the comedy space.

Sofia is best known for her famous role of Gloria Pritchett on Modern Family which ran for 11 seasons and earned her four Emmy nominations for her true-to-nature role.

What to expect from Griselda?

Excited for Griselda, Sofia Vergara told the Los Angeles Times, “I’m always looking for characters because there’s not much that I can play with this stupid accent. I can’t play a scientist or be in ‘Schindler’s List.’ My acting jobs are kind of limited.”

Since Griselda is a character not like any other she’s played, Sofia Vergara gave it her all. She hired an acting coach Nancy Banks to get the tone for the character right. Nancy has previously worked with the likes of Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston, and others.

Sofia added, “I had no clue what it meant to have a process. It was tricky because I don’t have any real training as an actor. I was married to Joe [Manganiello], who is a fucking classically trained actor. I would ask things and I would see how he would prepare. I was kind of always like, ‘What do real actors do? Can I do this?’”

She said, “The night before I was going to start shooting, I was sitting down in the living room and I thought, ‘Why the fu** did I think I could do this? Just because I put on a rubber nose, they’re not going to know that Gloria Pritchett is talking?’ They’re going to say, ‘Who does she think she is?’”