Smash Mouth's musician Steve Harwell has only 'few week or so to live' after liver failure

Smash Mouth rocker Steve Harwell is in hospice care at his home. As per Entertainment Weekly, the retired musician has ''only a week or so to live'' after his long battle with liver cancer. Steve, the former frontman of the band Smash Mouth, is in the final stages of liver failure.

"We hope that people respect Steve and his family's privacy during this difficult time," a representative told EW. The singer was receiving treatment at the hospital. However, now he's at home with friends and loved ones gathering to see Harwell for the past 3 days, a rep told.

The 56-year-old singer has been dealing with several health complications over the years. He was hospitalised in August 2016 after he collapsed onstage during his Urabna III gig. The same year, he was hospitalised again for his breathing issues.

The singer took a break in 2021 due to health issues. Later, TMZ revealed that the actor took a hiatus due to health issues. A rep told the outlet back then that ''Steve had not been feeling well due to issues with cardiomyopathy and heart failure, which forced him to miss a few performances''. Steve had been diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a form of heart disease, in 2015.

In October 2021, Steve left the band and took a retirement from his musical career.

''Steve has been dealing with long-term medical issues over the last eight years and during his last performance at the Big Sip stage, he suffered numerous symptoms directly linked with his current medical situation," the rep said. "As of today, Steve will be retiring from Smash Mouth to focus on his physical and mental health." He was also battling with Wernicke's encephalopathy, an acute neurological condition.

The singer has struggled with alcohol abuse throughout his life.

With his banned Smash Moth, the singer had several hits in the late 1990s, like "All Star," "I'm a Believer" and others.

