Sir Antony Sher, Prince Charles' favourite actor, dies at 72

Sir Antony Sher, Shakespearean actor who starred as Dr. Moth in the 1998 film 'Shakespeare in Love', has died at 72.



On Friday, the Royal Shakespeare Company announced the news and revealed Sher was diagnosed with terminal cancer. The RSC statement read, "We are deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts and sincere condolences are with Gregory, and with Antony's family and their friends at this devastating time."

The statement continued, "Antony had a long association with the RSC and a hugely celebrated career on stage and screen. Antony's last production with the Company was in the two-hander Kunene and The King, written by his friend and fellow South African actor, writer and activist John Kani.



"Antony was deeply loved and hugely admired by so many colleagues. He was a ground-breaking role model for many young actors, and it is impossible to comprehend that he is no longer with us. We will ensure friends far and wide have the chance to share tributes and memories in the days to come."

Sher's other Shakespeare acts included 'Henry IV', 'The Winter's Tale', 'The Merchant of Venice and 'Othello'. He also played the titular characters in 'Macbeth' and 'King Lear'.

Sher attained knighhood in 2000 and was once called Prince Charles' 'favorite actor'.



Hollywood A-Lister Helen Mirren has expressed her grief over the loss of theatre's 'brilliant light'.



In a statement, Mirren reportedly said, "I am devastated to hear of the death of Antony Sher. The Theatre has lost a brilliant light. I will never forget the moment I met the actor in Antony. We were doing the first reading rehearsal of the play Teeth and Smiles by David Hare. Antony was a comparatively unknown actor at the time. We were buried in our scripts. I read the first words of our scene together and he answered. I raised my eyes above the pages to look at him more precisely, as with simply those minimal words I immediately realized I was opposite a great actor. Of course, he went on to become the celebrated artist he was, but the extraordinary ability was born in him, as natural to him as breathing: it was as clear as a summer sky."

Clarence House also released a statement on behalf of Prince Charles, stating, "I am deeply saddened by the news of Sir Antony Sher’s death... I feel particularly blessed to have known him, but we have all lost a giant of the stage at the height of his genius."