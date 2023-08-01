Sigourney Weaver on new series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart: Have never played...

Sigourney Weaver, renowned for science fiction movie franchises like Alien and Avatar, has opened up about working in the new Amazon Original series titled The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart. This limited series revolves around Alice, a nine-year-old who tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire and is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm. As she discovers family secrets, the suspenseful plot promises to enthrall viewers. The series, based on the best-selling debut novel by Holly Ringland, boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Sigourney Weaver, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Asher Keddie, Leah Purcell, Frankie Adams, and Sebastián Zurita, all in pivotal roles.

Weaver shared, "I’ve never played a character like June. She has so many layers, like a box with secret drawers. But she’s very loyal, and fierce. She wants to protect her community from the outside world. She takes these problems on personally, and guards the place quite literally."

Sigourney Weaver, who has earned Academy Award nominations, BAFTA, and Golden Globe wins for her past performances, acknowledges the special nature of her character, June Hart. She describes June as a multi-faceted persona with many layers, akin to a box with secret drawers. June is fiercely loyal and protective of her community, shielding them from the outside world with great dedication.

Holly Ringland, the author, was elated when she learned that Sigourney Weaver had signed on to portray June. The idea of her fictional creation coming to life in such an accomplished actress was beyond her imagination. Holly expresses her admiration for Sigourney and recounts their delightful meeting on set, where they had a beautiful conversation about writing and women.

"When Jodi (Jodi Matterson, Executive Producer) rang me to say, ‘Sigourney Weaver has signed on,’ I was down in the paddock in the caravan that I use as a writing office, and my family heard me screaming because in what world would a character that I made up and spent four years loving on the page be embodied by Sigourney Weaver? I’ve been watching her on screens all my life. The first time we met on set I was wondering whether or not I would be star struck and make a fool of myself, but she’s heaven. She is so lovely and kind and we had a beautiful conversation about writing and women, and she was so generous. It is a treasured experience in my life," she said.

Set amidst Australia's stunning natural landscape, featuring native wildflowers and plants, this thrilling drama will premiere on August 4th with the first three episodes. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly, with the series finale airing exclusively on Prime Video on September 1. Audiences in over 240 countries and territories worldwide will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in this compelling story.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE