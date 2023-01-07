'Sick' trailer: COVID-19 pandemic slasher movie you always wanted. Watch

The first trailer for 'Sick' is out. The pandemic slasher thriller film strikes a little too close to home for all of us who had to quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two friends Parker and Miri decided to spend the quarantine at a family lake house somewhere remote in the woods. They begin to receive creepy text messages from somebody. And suddenly a masked killer armed with a big knife is loose in the house as the friends desperately try to save their hide. Directed by John Hyams and written by 'Scream' scribe Kevin Williamson, 'Sick' also appears to carry a comedic undertone.

You can watch the trailer for 'Sick' below. The film uses an old concept (slasher/home invasion thriller set in a house deep in the woods cut off from the world) and puts it in the pandemic-era.

The film has already pleased critics. After 18 reviews, the film has a rating of 94 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. Here are some of the reviews:

Slant Magazine's Mark Hanson wrote, "Throughout, the film’s characters impressively hold their own when forced to defend their lives, with director John Hyams catching every incident of bone-crunching mayhem as if he were shooting a martial arts film."

IGN's Matt Donato wrote, "Sick is exceptionally paced and provides slasher thrills with breakneck intensity, but loses traction during a wobbly landing that needlessly overcomplicates an otherwise cutthroat thrill ride."

io9.com's Germain Lussier wrote, "Sick doesn’t reinvent the horror genre like Williamson once did with Scream, but it uses some of the best parts of that movie—like the way the killer could toy with the victims and audience—and relocates them to a place and time we can all relate to."

The official synopsis reads, "As the pandemic steadily brings the world to a halt, Parker and her best friend Miri decide to quarantine at the family lake house alone—or so they think. Directed by John Hyams (Alone), written by Kevin Williamson (Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer) and Katelyn Crabb, SICK stars Gideon Adlon (Blockers, The Craft: Legacy), Bethlehem Million (And Just Like That), Marc Menchaca (The Outsider, Ozark) and Jane Adams (Twin Peaks, Poltergeist, Hacks)."