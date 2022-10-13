'She-Hulk' finale: Who is Hulk's son Skaar? Big cameo explained

The latest episode of Tatiana Maslany-starrer 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' was an awesome, meta, and kind of crazy finale that subverted expectations and the superhero genre tropes to deliver a quieter finale that its heroine wished for. It poked fun at the superhero genre and its timeworn tropes, MCU, and the MCU's architect Kevin Feige himself. That does not mean it was entirely without reveals. There was a major one right at the end, which may have ramifications for the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the episode, the titular superheroine was so miffed by the ensuing finale battle that she changed the entire thing by breaking into the chamber with the robot overlord KEVIN.

Who is KEVIN?

As said above, the robot in charge of Marvel Studios and thus Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is apparently KEVIN (not to be confused with Kevin Feige) who has designed an algorithm that the MCU uses to churn out movies and shows every couple of months or so. Anyway, after the ending, we saw Jennifer Walters having lunch with her family and Matt Murdock (with Charlie Cox returning from the last episode).

And who suddenly gets dropped out of the sky but Hulk! And he was not alone. With him was his son, Skaar. "What!" You might utter in disbelief, "Hulk has a son?!" And the answer to this question is yes, he clearly has a son in MCU. And he also has one in the comics too, also named Skaar.

"I want you all to meet someone. This is my son, Skaar," says Hulk without a lot of ceremony. Wil Deusner appears as a CGI-ed version of Skaar, who is basically a teenage Hulk.

Who is Skaar?

This is a valid, and pertinent question. Skaar is a relatively newer addition to Hulk's lore (compared to Hulk, who debuted in 1962). Skaar first appeared in the 'What If?' version of the storyline in 'Planet Hulk #1' issue in 2007, before appearing canonically in World War Hulk #5 the next year.

Like in the show, in comics too Skaar was Hulk's offspring conceived during his time on Sakaar, the alien planet ruled by Jeff Goldblum's Grandmaster that we visited in 'Thor: Ragnarok'. However, in the show, he appeared to be friendly, even a bit timid. But in the comics, he is a rage monster like his father and also dreams of killing his father as he was abandoned at Sakaar by him. On the planet, he had to bear horrible things and he has put the blame for each of them on his father.

What is all this supposed to mean?

We do not know for sure, but perhaps a Hulk movie based on the World War Hulk storyline. A Hulk movie is long overdue, but it has not been possible. That is due to Universal Pictures co-owning the rights to the character's solo movie since it was this studio that distributed 'The Incredible Hulk'. For instance, Spider-Man could appear in MCU only because Marvel Studios made an arrangement with Sony Pictures to make it possible. Because just like Univeral owns Hulk's movie, Sony owns Spider-Man and supporting characters.

In return for sharing the character, Sony received all the box office profits with merchandise money going to Marvel and its overlord Disney. But clearly, Disney has not been able to bring Universal to the table in a similar way. And thus far, we have no Hulk standalone movie with Ruffalo.

So will a Hulk movie happen?

We think so. We think Marvel might have struck a deal with Universal. As there are signs a 'World War Hulk' movie is at some stage of development.

'World War Hulk' is one of the most iconic comic-book storylines about the character. Written by Greg Pak and penciled by John Romita Jr, 'World War Hulk' followed the 'Planet Hulk' storyline. The Illuminati Black Bolt, Tony Stark, Doctor Strange, and Reed Richards sent Hulk into space due to the danger he poses to earth. However, his spacecraft explodes, killing Hulk's wife. He comes back for revenge and is more powerful than ever before. Superhero after superhero falls before his might. The story was a massive crossover and was almost entirely packed with action.

If the 'World War Hulk' storyline does happen, Hulk can be as big a villain as Thanos, who similarly brings together nearly every superhero. Oh, and his son might play a part. Perhaps he will be killed by somebody and the Hulk will avenge him instead of It would be an 'Avengers' movie without being an 'Avengers' movie.

