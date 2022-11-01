'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' director announces filming wrap with a still from the film. See photo

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods', the sequel to 2019's 'Shazam!' has wrapped filming. The director of the film, David F Sandberg, shared an image from the film that shows Zachary Levi's superhero in the air with a bolt of lightning behind him. The film was earlier scheduled to be released on December 16. But it was delayed presumably to avoid a clash with James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' as Cameron's movies almost always dominate the box office.

The original debuted the iconic comic-book character called Shazam (also called Captain Marvel), who is really a kid but gets powers of the wizard Shazam (Djimon Hounsou) and can turn into an adult all-powerful superhero with lightning powers.

The kid, Billy Batson (Asher Angel), can utter the word 'Shazam!' and can become the superhero. When in the superhero form, Shazam gets the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury. Jack Dylan Grazer, Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, Lucy Liu, and Helen Mirren also star in the sequel.

Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan have penned the script. In the sequel, Shazam and his found family members come into conflict with daughters of Atlas -- Kalypso, Anthea, and Hespera played respectively by Lucy Liu, Rachel Zegler, and Helen Mirren.

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' releases on March 17, 2023.



