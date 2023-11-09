Sharon Stone says former Sony exec exposed himself in front of her during meeting

In a candid discussion on Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, Sharon Stone, celebrated for her roles in films like Basic Instinct and Casino, recounted a deeply unsettling encounter with sexual harassment during the 1980s. The actress revealed a distressing incident involving a former Sony executive who exposed himself during a general meeting.

Stone, reminiscing about her initial excitement to meet the head of Sony, shared details of her carefully chosen outfit, including a Ralph Lauren jacket, a denim skirt, and cowboy boots. The eighties-era office setting, with its low couches, intensified the discomfort of the encounter.

“I went to his office and it was, you know, back in the eighties, so the couch was basically on the floor, you know? It was those very low giant couches and my knees were around my neck and of course, I’m so tall anyway, so I look like all legs sitting there akimbo on the couch, and he is pacing around the office and he’s doing the exact same thing.”

As the meeting unfolded, the Sony executive showered Stone with inappropriate compliments, stating, "Oh, it’s true what they say about you," while commenting on her looks, intelligence, and articulation. The situation took a disturbing turn when he abruptly exposed himself, leaving Stone in a state of nervous laughter and tears simultaneously.