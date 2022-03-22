Sharon Stone, Michael Douglas walk down memory lane as they celebrate 30th anniversary of 'Basic Instinct'

Sharon Stone, Michael Douglas walk down memory lane as they celebrate the 30th anniversary of 'Basic Instinct'

It's been 30 years since Sharon Stone turned up the heat in that famous interrogation scene in 'Basic Instinct'. Yes, it has been that long.



Stone and actor Michael Douglas celebrated the film's 30th anniversary on social media on Monday. The two stars took to their personal Instagram pages.



Douglas shared the 'Basic Instinct' poster along with stills from the movie and noted the "little controversy" that followed the release of the 1992 film.



"What a ride that one was and a little controversy along the way," Douglas captioned the post. "Kudos to #PaulVerhoeven, @sharonstone and @jeannetripplehorn! Very fond memories!" he added.

Stone shared photos of herself and Douglas from the film to mark the special occasion.



"This weekend is Basic Instinct's 30th Anniversary," Stone captioned her photos. "Thank you to @michaelkirkdouglas #PaulVerhoeven @studiocanal for all the great memories."

Douglas' mention of a 'little controversy' in his post was in reference to Stone's infamous legs crossed scene that made the actress a sex symbol back in the 1990s.



In 2021, Stone opened up about filming the scene in her memoir 'The Beauty of Living Twice.'



"After we shot ‘Basic Instinct’, I got called in to see it," she recalled. "Not on my own with the director, as one would anticipate, given the situation that has given us all pause, so to speak, but with a room full of agents and lawyers, most of whom had nothing to do with the project," said Stone. "That was how I saw my vagina-shot for the first time, long after I’d been told, 'We can’t see anything – I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on.'"



"First, at that time, this would give the film an X rating," Stone further explained. "Remember, this was 1992, not now, when we see erect penises on Netflix. And, Marty said, per the Screen Actors Guild, my union, it wasn’t legal to shoot up my dress in this fashion. Whew, I thought," Stone wrote. "After the screening, I let Paul know of the options Marty had laid out for me. Of course, he vehemently denied that I had any choices at all. I was just an actress, just a woman; what choices could I have?"



"But I did have choices. So I thought and thought and I chose to allow this scene in the film. Why? Because it was correct for the film and for the character; and because, after all, I did it," the actress had added.



The actress also alleged that a producer of the film had asked her to have sex with a co-star in order to build chemistry.



The thriller was released on March 18, 1992, and directed by Paul Verhoeven and written by Joe Eszterhas.